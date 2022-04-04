Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.