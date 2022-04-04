Sfmg LLC Purchases 872 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

