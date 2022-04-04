Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa stock opened at $226.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.20. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.