Sfmg LLC Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,867 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

