Sfmg LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $45.91 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

