Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,342,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 119,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

