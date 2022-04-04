Sfmg LLC Sells 407 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.