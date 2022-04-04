Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHPW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
NYSE SHPW opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97. Shapeways has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $12.81.
About Shapeways (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
