Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $2,078,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

