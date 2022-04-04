Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.55. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 985 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.