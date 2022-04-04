Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $693.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,619. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.62. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $727.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,161.85.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

