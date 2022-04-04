Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded up $17.04 on Thursday, reaching $693.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,619. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $727.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,161.85. Shopify has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

