Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $405.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

