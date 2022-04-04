Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
EML opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday. Emmerson has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67.
