Shore Capital Reiterates “Coverage Pending” Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on the stock.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

LON DEVO opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a one year low of GBX 158 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.91).

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.