Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €56.20 ($61.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

