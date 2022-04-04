Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

SIEN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

