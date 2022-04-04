Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.31

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 25677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

SGML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

