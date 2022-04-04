Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.31

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 25677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
SGML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
