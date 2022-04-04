SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,895. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

