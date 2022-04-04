SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 315 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.03. 16,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

