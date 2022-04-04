SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,413. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.