SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $148.36. 366,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

