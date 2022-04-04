SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.60 and its 200-day moving average is $316.06. The company has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

