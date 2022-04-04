SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Realty Income by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.25. 60,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.