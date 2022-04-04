SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

ARKG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. 99,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,803. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

