SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 82,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 27,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,851. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

