Signaturefd LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galapagos by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

