Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 685.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $11,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 199,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

