Signaturefd LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.