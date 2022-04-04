Signaturefd LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.