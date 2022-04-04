Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

