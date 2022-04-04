Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

SBTX stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 341,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 944,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 625,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

