Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

TSE SVM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 152,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,688. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$816.46 million and a P/E ratio of 19.32. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

