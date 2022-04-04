Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.47.

SPG traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.