Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.47.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.