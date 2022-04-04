SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. SLM has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SLM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SLM by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 227,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in SLM by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 156,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

