SMART Global (SGH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-1.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.65 on Monday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

