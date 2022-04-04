Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,733 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 133,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

