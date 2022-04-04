Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

ADP stock opened at $233.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day moving average is $219.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

