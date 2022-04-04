Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,233 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.12 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

