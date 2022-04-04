Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

