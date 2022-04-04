Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 424,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,417. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

