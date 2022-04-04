SPC Financial Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

