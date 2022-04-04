SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 64,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,064,229 shares.The stock last traded at $63.69 and had previously closed at $63.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

