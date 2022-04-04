Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $119.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

NYSE SPB opened at $89.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

