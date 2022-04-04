Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.