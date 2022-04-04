Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.
Shares of SPPI stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
