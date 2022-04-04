Spell Token Trading Up 22.4% This Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $507.54 million and $361.88 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 92,363,713,573 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

