Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £131.20 ($171.86) target price on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a £115 ($150.64) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £124.02 ($162.46).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON:SPX opened at £127 ($166.36) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £107.85 ($141.28) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($225.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £122.93 and a 200 day moving average price of £143.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($161.12), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($860,548.86).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.