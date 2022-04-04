Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 334,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,089. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

