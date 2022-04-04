Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 1.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 13,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,874,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.