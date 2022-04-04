Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.33 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.