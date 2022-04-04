St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,767.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,736.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF remained flat at $$19.18 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

